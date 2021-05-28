Standoff Thursday Afternoon At Southeast Lincoln Home Ends Peacefully
LINCOLN–(KFOR May 27)–A 43-year-old man is in jail, after a lengthy standoff with law enforcement at a southeast Lincoln home on Thursday afternoon.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Travis Swiggart was taken into custody, following the standoff inside a home owned by his mother near 78th and Yankee Hill Road. Swiggart was wanted on several warrants, including using a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
While inside the home, Swiggart’s son was released and brought to safety, but Swiggart himself stayed inside. Investigators say deputies eventually got inside the home and took Swiggart into custody.
Deputies also say there is no ongoing threat to the general public.