Star City Shores Added To Storm Debris Collection Sites
August 3, 2024 7:25AM CDT
LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 3) The Parks and Recreation Department Friday announced the addition of Star City Shores, 4375 South 33rd Court, to the storm debris collection areas. Residents are asked to place tree debris only at the identified locations. Tree debris drop off at City park and pool locations is free and permissible through August 19.
Tree debris on private property is the responsibility of the property owner. For tree debris on private properties, residents can contact their refuse haulers or take the debris to one of these locations:
- The City North 48th Street Transfer Station, 5101 N. 48th St. Hours are 6:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 6:45 a.m. to noon Sundays. Regular disposal charges and fees apply. To avoid an extra charge, residents must cover and secure their loads. For more information, visit lincoln.ne.gov (search: landfill).
- Hofeling Enterprises, 2200 S. Folsom Court. Disposal fees are $10 for a pickup truck load and $20 for a trailer. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; extended weekend hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, August 3 and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Sunday, August 4. Fees are waived through Sunday, August 4.
- Holmes Lake Park, 70th Street and North Shore Drive, Parking Lot Five between the volleyball court and ballfields
- Seng Park, parking lot south of the ballfield off of Francis Street
- Woods Park, parking lot south of the ballfield off of “J” Street
- Oak Lake Park, Sun Valley Boulevard and Charleston Street
- Star City Shores, 4375 South 33rd Court