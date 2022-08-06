Star City Shores To Close August 8 Through 11

(KFOR Lincoln August 6, 2022) Star City Shores, 4375 S. 33rd Ct., will close August 8 through 11, due to a lifeguard staffing shortage. Star City Shores will reopen on August 12 for the final weekend of the season.
The 2022 pool season runs through August 14. Regular hours are from 1 to 6 p.m. seven days a week:
The free sprayground at Trago Park, North 22nd and “U” streets, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week through Labor Day. The sprayground at Woods Park, South 33rd and “J” streets, is closed this season due to mechanical issues.
For more information contact the Aquatic Office at 402-441-7960, email [email protected], or visit lincoln.ne.gov/pools.