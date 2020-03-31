StarTran Makes Changes to Respond to Decreased Ridership
1011now.com
Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird today announced that StarTran is responding to a decline in ridership by moving to a reduced service schedule this week and planning an on-demand service pilot project in April.
The changes that begin Thursday, April 2 include the following:
- StarTran will operate on the Saturday service schedule Mondays through Saturdays. The schedule is available at startran.lincoln.ne.gov.
- The UNL routes will continue to operate on the summer schedule Mondays through Fridays.
- Handi-Van service will operate from 5:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (last pickup at 8 p.m.) Mondays through Fridays and 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (last pickup at 6 p.m.) Saturdays.
- Instead of boarding at the farebox next to the driver’s seat, most customers will be required to board from the rear doors. The change will temporarily eliminate fare collection. Those who need to use a ramp or have the bus lowered will continue to board at the front entry.
“We expect ridership to continue to decline as more residents follow the social distancing recommendations to stay home and telework,” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “At the same time, we understand that public transportation is essential for many. The pilot project we hope to start in mid-April will use smaller vehicles to provide on-demand service.”
