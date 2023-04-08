StarTran Stuff The Bus Event Set For April 15 and 16

(KFOR April 8, 2023) StarTran encourages residents to participate in the Stuff the Bus event April 15 and 16 by donating new items to Friendship Home, a local organization that helps those experiencing domestic violence by providing safe, emergency shelter and crisis services.

Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16. StarTran buses will be parked at the following locations:

Walmart and Sam’s Club stores, North 27th and Superior streets, South 87th Street and Highway 2

Walmart stores, North 84th and Adams streets, South 27th Street and Grainger Parkway

New items needed include cleaning supplies, toilet paper, paper towels, laundry detergent and baskets, bath towels, kitchenware, and nonperishable food items. Cash and gift card donations are also accepted.

Supporters of this event include Walmart, Sam’s Club, StarTran and Alpha Media’s Lincoln stations: 106.3 KFRX, 92.9 The Eagle, 104.1 The Blaze, MIX103.3, KX96.9 and KFOR 101.5 FM/ 1240 AM.

For more information on StarTran, visit lincoln.ne.gov/StarTran or call 402-476-1234. For more information on Friendship Home, visit friendshiphome.org.