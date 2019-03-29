StarTran “Stuff The Bus”

StarTran invites you to help “Stuff the Bus” April 6 and 7 by donating new items needed by the residents at Friendship Home, a 24-hour emergency shelter for those experiencing domestic violence. StarTran buses and Friendship Home volunteers will be stationed from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day at these locations:

Walmart and Sam’s Club stores: North 27th and Superior streets, South 87th Street and Highway 2

Walmart stores: North 84th and Adams streets, South 27th Street and Grainger Parkway

Items needed include personal care items, cleaning supplies and paper products, laundry baskets, hand towels, comforters and blankets, kitchenware and nonperishable food items. Cash and gift card donations are also accepted. Supporters of this event include Walmart, Sam’s Club, StarTran and Alpha Media Lincoln stations: KFOR (1240 AM, 103.3 FM), KFRX (106.3 FM), The Eagle-KTGL (92.9 FM), The Blaze-KIBZ (104.1 FM), ESPN-KLMS (1480 AM, 101.5 FM) and KZKX (96.9 FM).

READ MORE: Law enforcement agencies begin seat belt enforcement effort