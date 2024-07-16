State Audit Finds Issues in Overtime, Fuel Payments with NDOT

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 16)–Excessive overtime, payroll issues at the Nebraska Department of Transportation and at least $3-million worth of taxpayer dollars were spent at commercial gas pumps across the state by NDOT employees in 2023, according to a report done by the State Auditor’s Office.

NDOT potentially overpaid its employees by $750,000, according to State Auditor Mike Foley, with a suggestion of having a monitoring procedure to make sure overtime and on-call hours are appropriately reviewed. Regarding usage of the agency’s credit cards, Foley’s department found that NDOT charged $6-million at more than 2,000 merchants for other vehicle related costs.

The report also stressed for credit card oversight and an overhaul of travel, mileage and fuel accounting controls for employee use of state vehicles.

Click the link to see the State Auditor’s report on the NDOT.

Audit Report-Nebraska Department of Transportation