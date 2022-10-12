State Board Of Education Requests Proposals For Commissioner Search

Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt

(KFOR NEWS October 12, 2022) An ad hoc search committee of the State Board of Education has issued a request for proposals for a search firm to lead the hiring process for the next Commissioner or Education.

The ad hoc committee was formed by President Patsy Koch Johns to lead the search and hiring process. That committee has reviewed the initial search timeline, reviewed the qualifications required by state statute for applicants, and created the RFP for search firms.

Proposal submissions are due by November 2, 2022. The committee will review the proposals and recommend finalists to present to the full board at the December board meeting.

The ad hoc committee will present regular reports at board meetings to keep the board and the public informed of the process and progress.

Current Nebraska Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt announced he will be stepping down from his position effective January 3, 2023. He has served as the Commissioner of Education for almost 9 years since being named on January 2, 2014.

The commissioner is chosen by the elected Board of Education.