State Employees Union Files Appeal Over Executive Order Ending Remote Work

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 13)–The union representing state employees has responded to the ruling by the Nebraska Commission on Industrial Relations in July to uphold Governor Jim Pillen’s executive order of ending remote work.

On Monday, the Nebraska Association of Public Employees announced they have appealed the decision to the Nebraska Supreme Court, saying the high court must determine whether all the terms and conditions of the employment surrounding remote work assignments are covered by the current collective bargaining agreement among other things. The union also appealed the CIR’s decision to award the Attorney General’s office legal fees. In July, the CIR dismissed NAPE’s Prohibited Practice Petition with prejudice and that the union pursued the action in bad faith and ordered NAPE to pay the State of Nebraska’s legal fees.

NAPE will begin negotiations in September for its next labor contract which will run from July 1, 2025 – June 30, 2027 and plans to include new contract language that will allow state employees to deliver services remotely where it is efficient and effective.