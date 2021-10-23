State Football Playoff Pairings Released

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 23)–Six Lincoln metro area football teams have reached the Nebraska State High School Football playoffs, as pairings were released on Saturday morning.
In Class A, Lincoln East will be a No. 12 seed and play at No. 5 Gretna at 7pm on Friday, October 29. As of this time, KFOR is planning to broadcast the East/Gretna game, pending permission from Gretna athletic officials. Elsewhere, Lincoln Southeast will be a No. 10 seed and play at No. 7 Omaha Burke.
Class B has Waverly as the No. 8 seed and hosting No. 9 Grand Island Northwest on Friday, October 29 at 7pm, while Norris is the No. 11 seed and plays at No. 6 Omaha Skutt, also at 7pm.
Lincoln Lutheran is the No. 6 seed in Class C2 and will host No. 11 seed Gordon-Rushville on Friday, October 29. The kickoff time and location for that game has yet to be determined and will likely be carried on ESPN Lincoln FM101.5/1480AM and espnlincoln.com.
Parkview Christian makes the six-man playoffs and will host Silver Lake in an eight versus nine matchup on Friday afternoon, October 29.
Click on the links below for full pairings in each bracket.
