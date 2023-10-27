State Football Playoff Scoreboard Oct. 27
Class A
Creighton Prep at Omaha Westside
Millard North at Millard West
Papillion-LaVista South at Elkhorn South
Bellevue West at Papillion-LaVista
Grand Island at Kearney
Gretna at Omaha North
Lincoln East at Lincoln Southeast
Lincoln North Star at Millard South
Class B
Crete at Bennington
Seward at Hastings
Norris at Grand Island Northwest
Blair at Plattsmouth
Scottsbluff at York
Omaha Gross at Omaha Skutt
Elkhorn at Elkhorn North
Ralston at Waverly
Class C1
Chadron at Ashland-Greenwood
Aurora at Adams Central
Auburn at Ogallala
Omaha Roncalli at Pierce
Columbus Lakeview at Boone Central
Columbus Scotus at Wahoo
Gothenburg at Sidney
Broken Bow at Douglas County West
Class C2
Mitchell at Wahoo Neumann
Amherst at Oakland-Craig
Kearney Catholic at Battle Creek
Hartington Cedar Catholic at Ord
Chase County at Malcolm
David City Aquinas at Norfolk Catholic
Wilber-Clatonia at Fillmore Central
Hastings St. Cecilia at Yutan
Class D1
Bridgeport at Crofton
Clarkson-Leigh at North Platte St. Patrick’s
Perkins County at Cross County
Shelby-Rising City at Exeter-Milligan-Friend
Ravenna at Arapahoe
Weeping Water at Sandy Creek
Summerland at Stanton
Elkhorn Valley at Plainview
Class D2
Anselmo-Merna at Johnson-Brock
Nebraska City Lourdes at Sandhills-Thedford
Mullen at Wynot
Lawrence-Nelson at South Loup
Howells-Dodge at Ainsworth
Axtell at Humphrey St. Francis
Twin Loup at Dundy County-Stratton
Bruning-Davenport-Shickley at Central Valley
Six Man
Shelton at Arthur County
Hay Springs at Hampton
Cody-Kilgore at Parkview Christian
Red Cloud at Potter-Dix
Sioux County at Pawnee City
Stuart at Southwest
Garden County at Wilcox-Hildreth
Paxton at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller