STATE FOOTBALL: Southwest Avenges Loss, Eliminates Millard West

LINCOLN–(KFOR Oct. 28)–Two weeks ago, Lincoln Southwest had a ten-point lead on Millard West in their regular season football match-up at Seacrest Field, in which the Wildcats rallied for two late touchdowns to defeat the Silver Hawks.

Fast forward two weeks later, this time in the opening round of the Class A State Playoffs, Southwest was able to avenge that loss and come out with a 31-17 victory over Millard West on Friday night at Seacrest Field, in a game heard on KFOR.

The Silver Hawks (8-2) now move on to next Friday and play at top-seed Omaha Westside, who defeated Papillion-LaVista 59-21.

For most of the game, the separation between Southwest and Millard West wasn’t much. But the Silver Hawks managed to take control in the second half after a 10-10 third quarter game. Southwest completed two scoring drives in the fourth quarter to take a 31-10 lead with just under seven minutes left, with the last score being an 18-yard run by running back Cal Newell.

Then Millard West’s Brady Brau ran the ball back 90-yards for a touchdown on the ensuing kick. The Wildcats recovered an on-side kick before turning the ball over on a fumble recovered by Southwest’s Cooper Jackson at the Silver Hawk nine-yard line with six minutes to play. Southwest utilized the ground game on offense and ran out the clock.

Quarterback Collin Fritton threw for 129 yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for 85 more yards. Newell had 217 yards and two touchdowns, while carrying the ball for 37 times.

Southwest took control 10-7 at halftime, after John Hohl booted a 32-yard field goal.

After Millard West nailed a field goal, Southwest regained control when Jack Baptista had a 60-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. Then Newell had the first of this two touchdowns to make it 24-10.