State of Nebraska Estimates Over $5 Billion Tax Revenue
One and one-third percent doesn’t sound like a big pay raise, until you talk billions. The State of Nebraska expects to take in just over $5 Billion dollars in tax revenue this year and next.
The State on Friday revised its forecast of sales and income tax revenue for the current year, and next year, by one and one-third percent, and it amounts to an extra $140 million dollars.
Most of it is in the form of increased sales and use tax revenue for the current year. $25 million more is expected next year.
Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement saying it’s a good opportunity to provide more tax relief.
