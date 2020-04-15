State of Nebraska Studying Virus Effect On Businesses, Helping Day Care Centers
Courtesy of Bureau of Business Reserach
Governor Pete Ricketts launched “The Nebraska Business Response Survey” Wednesday. “It’s a survey that will give Nebraska businesses a chance to tell us what effect this corona virus crisis has had on them.” The Survey was developed by the Nebraska Business Development Center, several divisions of The University of Nebraskaska, and the State and Lincoln Chambers of Commerce.
“This is a team effort, to bring this survey to Nebraska business organizations” said the Governor. The survey can be searched and downloaded as the Nebraska Business Response Survey.
DAYCARE SUPPORT INCREASED
Governor Ricketts also announced Wednesday that he has signed an Executive Order to continue reimbursing Day Care Centers during the virus outbreak even if families are temporarily not taking their children in for care, or not able to pay for their care. The Department of Health and Human Services is expected to use the additional funding to help Day Care Centers remain in businesses.
481 of the State’s licensed Day Care Centers had closed temporarily as of Wednesday morning, according to Stephanie Beasley, the head of the Child and Family Services Division of the State Department of Health and Human Services. “Families need care to work”she said. “In order to help families work, the Department is developing strategies to help Child Care Centers.”
PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM
18,565 Nebraska Businesses applied for and received loans under the Federal Paycheck Protection Program, receiving over $2.7 Billion Dollars. The program provides operating capital for businesses, with the loans forgiven if the business uses the money for payroll and retains its workforce. “That is more that some other states with much higher populations” the Governor said.