On Tuesday, Governor Ricketts will deliver his State of the State Address to lawmakers. You can hear the message LIVE on KFOR NEWS.

The governor follows up his address with a tour across the state, talking with Nebraskans about his goals for the 90 day legislative session. On Tuesday, Ricketts will be in Grand Island, North Platte, and Scottsbluff. On Wednesday, he’ll be in Valentine. His only Thursday stop is Norfolk.

