State of the State Message Delivered Wednesday Morning – Statewide Flyover Follows
(KFOR NEWS January 15, 2020) Governor Ricketts Wednesday morning delivers his State of the State Address to lawmakers in the Legislative Chambers. You can hear the message LIVE on KFOR.
Ricketts will urge senators to focus on property tax relief during the short 60 days session. The governor then sets off on a 3-day, 9 community swing around the state.
Wednesday, January 15
10:00 a.m. CT State of the State Address, Norris Chamber, State Capitol, LINCOLN
10:30 a.m. CT Media Availability, Governor’s Hearing Room, State Capitol, LINCOLN
1:00 p.m. CT Grand Island Press Conference, Central Nebraska Regional Airport, 3773 Sky Park Road, GRAND ISLAND
2:30 p.m. CT North Platte Press Conference, North Platte Regional Airport Conference Room, 5400 East Lee Bird Drive, NORTH PLATTE
3:30 p.m. MT Scottsbluff Press Conference, Western Nebraska Regional Airport, 250023 Airport Terminal St. #10, SCOTTSBLUFF
Thursday, January 16
8:00 a.m. CT McCook Town Hall, Sehnert’s Bakery, 312 Norris Avenue, McCOOK
12:00 p.m. CT Broken Bow Town Hall, Chamber of Commerce Office, 424 South 8th Avenue, Suite 4, BROKEN BOW
2:30 p.m. CT Ord Town Hall, City Office, 201 S. 17th St., ORD
Friday, January 17
10:00 a.m. CT Hastings Town Hall, The Lark, 809 W 2nd St, HASTINGS
12:00 p.m. CT Beatrice Town Hall, 402 Sports Bar and Grill, 2317 N. 6th Street, BEATRICE
2:30 p.m. CT Fremont Town Hall, Midland University (Private Dining Room in the campus cafeteria), 900 N. Clarkson St., FREMONT
