State Patrol Bomb Squad Disposes of Grenade Found In Talmage Home

Grenade found inside a Talmage home on Jan. 28, 2019 that was later disposed of by the Nebraska State Patrol. (Courtesy of NSP)

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Bomb Squad have safely disposed of a grenade found in a dumpster in Talmage.

The grenade was found in a dumpster as a home was being cleaned out. The resident of the home had passed away. Those who found the grenade contacted the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office who contacted the NSP Bomb Squad for assistance.

NSP Hazardous Device Technicians safely removed the grenade from the area and destroyed it with a counter charge.

“If you ever find a grenade or other explosive device, call the authorities immediately and do not attempt to move it,” said Lt. Dain Hicks, Commander of the NSP Bomb Squad. “These devices can be extremely dangerous and must be handled by trained experts.”

NSP has Hazardous Device Technicians stationed throughout the state to work with local authorities for this type of situation.

