State Patrol Does Truck Inspection Detail in the Lincoln Area

A member of the Nebraska State Patrol’s Carrier Enforcement Division checking on a commercial truck during a surprise inspection Thursday, July 13, 2023 in Lincoln. (Photo Courtesy of the Nebraska State Patrol)

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 14)–The Nebraska State Patrol’s Carrier Enforcement Division did a surprise inspection on commercial trailers and vehicles Thursday in Lancaster County.

There were 32 inspections done and troopers found 113 violations of federal motor carrier safety regulations and state law. Of those 32, 26 vehicles were placed out of service, which means they could not go back on the road for bad brakes, tires or other issues that pose as safety risks.

Two drivers were placed out of service.