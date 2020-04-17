State Patrol Investigating in Officer Involved Shooting
Image courtesy of Nebraska State Patrol
(KFOR NEWS April 17, 2020) The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon in Deweese, 110 miles southwest of Lincoln.
A Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Deputy learned 44 year old, Wesley Blessing of Hastings, who was wanted by multiple agencies throughout the week, was in Deweese. Blessing was armed, and was shot by the deputy. Blessing was taken to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings with serious injuries, then transported to Bryan Health West Campus in Lincoln.
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.
