State Penitentiary Inmate Dies

Courtesy Photo

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) – A man convicted of manslaughter in South Dakota has died after serving more than 16 years in a Nebraska prison.

The Department of Correctional Services says 57-year-old Daniel Stetter died Friday afternoon at a Lincoln hospital, where he was being treated for long-term medical conditions.

Stetter was convicted of manslaughter, two counts of first-degree assault and driving in intoxicated in South Dakota. He was arrested after a 1991 crash that killed one person and injured two others.

Stetter was transferred to the Nebraska State Penitentiary in April 2002.

