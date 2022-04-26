Weather Alert
Lincoln News
State Senators Launch Herbster Victim Witness Legal Defense Fund
Apr 26, 2022 @ 12:31pm
Nebraska state senators from left to right: Joni Albrecht of Thurston, Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, Rita Sanders of Bellevue, Suzanne Geist of Lincoln.
LA VISTA –(News Release Apr. 26)–
Today, a group of Nebraska state senators launched the
Herbster Victim Witness Legal Defense Fund
. The fund will provide support to individuals targeted in the courts by Charles Herbster for telling the truth about his misconduct. The fund is being led by state Senators
Lou Ann Linehan
,
Joni Albrecht
,
Suzanne Geist
, and
Rita Sanders
.
“Charles Herbster is trying to wield the judicial system as a weapon to silence his victims and others who have witnessed his misconduct,” the senators said in a joint statement. “Survivors of sexual assault and witnesses should be free to come forward and tell the truth. This fund will provide them the resources to do just that, countering Herbster’s attempts to intimidate and bully through the courts.”
Those seeking more information about the resources the fund can provide should reach out securely via email at
[email protected]
protonmail.com
. More information is available at HerbsterVictimWitnessFund.com.
Lincoln News
Female State Senators Launch Herbster Victim Witness Legal Defense Fund
4 hours ago
State Senators Launch Herbster Victim Witness Legal Defense Fund
8 hours ago
Vaccination Clinic Expected To Draw Four Thousand
8 hours ago
Local Sports
Monday Prep Baseball Scoreboard 4-25
14 hours ago
Huskers top Kansas, 3-1, in Grand Island exhibition match
2 days ago
Sportscasters Club Honors Student-Athletes, Coaches and Officials For The 50th Year
4 days ago
