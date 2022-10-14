STATE SOFTBALL: East, Southwest, Waverly and Malcolm Are Eliminated

Members of the Lincoln East softball team console one another after falling to Elkhorn South in the NSAA State Softball Tournament Thursday afternoon in Hastings. (Rob Kelley/Alpha Media Lincoln)

HASTINGS–(KFOR Oct. 13)–The Lincoln metro area’s four representatives at the NSAA State Softball Tournament in Hastings were eliminated on Thursday, put a wrap on each team’s successful run in 2022.

In Class A, Lincoln East was eliminated by Elkhorn South 9-7, despite the Spartans getting home runs from Gabby Pace, Berkley Hatten, Madison Adams and Delaney Bell. The Storm got three runs in the fifth inning to rally back.

Elkhorn South also eliminated defending Class A state champ Lincoln Southwest 10-7 by scoring six runs in the second inning. Taylor Coleman had a two-run homer for Southwest in the sixth, but it wasn’t enough to help the Silver Hawks to stay alive.

Meanwhile, in Class B, Waverly ended their season with an 11-6 loss to Elkhorn and in Class C, it was Malcolm defeating Milford 12-4 in five innings, before the Clippers ended the year with a 7-6 loss to Wahoo Neumann.