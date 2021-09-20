State Transportation Department To Offer Hiring, Retention Bonuses

September 20, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) — The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) is offering new hiring and retention bonuses to newly hired employees and those currently working in its Operations or Districts in diesel technician and fleet management roles.
“We’re excited to be able to offer hiring bonuses to diesel technicians as we prepare our fleet for winter and inclement weather,” said NDOT Director John Selmer. “To the diesel technicians and fleet managers who have been dedicated to staying on top of preventive maintenance and vehicle repair to keep our trucks on the road and Nebraska’s highways safe, I offer my appreciation. I am beyond excited to be able to offer bonuses for the hard work you have put in. Your dedication and hard work deserve the admiration and thanks of every Nebraskan.”
Hiring bonuses for the following amounts will be distributed in four quarterly payments for applicants who are hired on or after September 20, 2021.
NDOT will also be providing retention bonuses to current employees with the agency as of September 20, 2021, also to be distributed in four quarterly payments.
NDOT has eight Districts with headquarters in Gering, North Platte, McCook, Ainsworth, Grand Island, Norfolk, Omaha, and Lincoln. Applicants interested in positions with these new hiring bonuses can apply at https://www.governmentjobs.com.