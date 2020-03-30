State Treasurer Announces Free Online Financial Education Resource For Students And Adults
LINCOLN-(KFOR Mar. 30)-Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante announced Monday a free, innovative and interactive online resource designed to give Nebraska students access to financial education resources during extended absences from school. Lessons will include topics such as financial readiness, mental wellness, career exploration and character development.
Hosted by the social impact technology leader EVERFI, Digital Lessons for Remote Learning offers kindergarten through 12th grade students interactive, online lessons on the importance of financial literacy. Information on how to get startedcan be found at https://treasurer.nebraska.gov/ or http://get.everfi.com/parent-remote-learning.
“I am pleased to promote these valuable lessons during this time of crisis in our country,” said Murante. “It is my goal for students to have the access to the best lessons available, both in the near term, but also moving forward into the Summer months.”
Murante said EVERFI works with many educational institutions in Nebraska. Parents of students enrolled in partner schools should already have access to the Digital Lessons for Remote Learning site. The portal will also be available to those not currently enrolled.
