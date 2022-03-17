State Troopers On Patrol For Impaired Driving On St. Patrick’s Day

(KFOR NEWS March 17, 2022) Don’t leave roadway safety up to luck. The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will be patrolling for impaired drivers on St. Patrick’s Day.
NSP and many other law enforcement agencies across the state are urging everyone to have a sober driver on this St. Patrick’s Day. This campaign runs on March 17 and includes troopers and dispatchers from across Nebraska.
“Drunk driving is dangerous for everyone on the road, not simply the impaired driver,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Take chance out of the equation and plan ahead for St. Patrick’s Day. If you’re celebrating, choose a designated driver or another means to have a sober driver get you home.”
Nationally, nearly 300 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes on St. Patrick’s Day from 2016-2020. In 2020, one in every three fatal crashes in Nebraska involved alcohol, according to statistics from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office (NDOT-HSO)
This effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $11,800 from NDOT-HSO.
