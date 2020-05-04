State’s Expanded Testing Begins
Lincoln, NE (April 4, 2020) Testing got underway under the new TEST NEBRASKA system Monday with testing stations in Grand Island and Omaha. 137,000 Nebraskans have signed up, so far, with profiles on the health factors pertinent to Covid 19. The Governor repeated his request that all Nebraska residents sign up and add their profiles to the testing data. He also asked each person who signs up and provides a profile to recruit five additional friends and encourage them to sign up as well.
The Governor also thanked the National Guard for the help they have provided in numerous areas ranging from testing sites to delivering equipment to local Public Health Districts around the State.