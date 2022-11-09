Statewide Ballot Questions and Governor’s Race Lifts Statewide Voter Turnout

I Voted (Getty Images)

(KFOR NEWS November 9, 2022) With 1,294 of the state’s 1,323 voting precincts reporting, the Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office calculates voter turnout to be 52.19%.

Arthur County had the highest voter turnout at 76.04%. Scottsbluff County had the lowest voter turnout at 9.66%, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Lancaster County had an impressive voter turnout of 54.28%.

Find statewide election results here.

READ MORE: Minimum Wage, Voter ID and Airport Spending All Passed Tuesday