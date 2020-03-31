Statewide Virtual Light It Up Blue
The Munroe-Meyer Institute (MMI) and Autism Action Partnership (AAP) will collaborate on a Virtual Light It Up Blue! celebration on April 2nd.
MMI and AAP organizations statewide will be sharing information, photos and videos on social media throughout the day. Members of the community are encouraged to join in the fun using #LIUB2020.
“People can show their support by sharing how they ‘Light It Up Blue!’” said MMI Community Engagement Director Melonie Welsh. “Wear a blue T-shirt, share a message, take a picture next to a building that is lit blue.”
“World Autism Day is an event for the autism community to join together and celebrate their unique and common bond” said AAP’s Executive Director Justin Dougherty. “Perhaps, more importantly, it is a time when the entire community can show the autism community that they are seen, heard and valued.
This year marks the 13th anniversary of World Autism Awareness Day.
