Steve Bannon Sentenced To Four Months Behind Bars
October 21, 2022 11:15AM CDT
WASHINGTON (AP) – Longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon has been sentenced to serve four months behind bars.
He was convicted of defying a subpoena from the House panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
He’ll be free as he appeals the verdict, however.
The 68-year-old was convicted in July of two counts of contempt of Congress: one for refusing to sit for a deposition and the other for refusing to provide documents.
Prosecutors had asked the judge in his case to impose a hefty sentence of six months in jail.
Bannon’s lawyers argued their client deserved a sentence of probation.