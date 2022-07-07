Stolen Auto Cases Were Up 34% In Lincoln During June 2022

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 7)–Lincoln Police handled 86 reports of auto thefts during June 2022. Compared to the same month in 2021, where there were 64 reports, that’s a 34% increase in auto thefts across the city.
Of the stolen vehicles during June 2022, Captain Todd Kocian said about 42% of them were unlocked with the keys left inside. However, almost 77% of those stolen vehicles have been recovered.
Kocian reminds you to lock your vehicle when left unattended and never leave your key inside. He adds that do not keep a spare key, or key fob used to start the vehicle, inside the vehicle. Kocian says these simple steps can help prevent your vehicle from being stolen.