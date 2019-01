A pursuit with a car stolen from Lincoln ends with one person in custody.

According to Lincoln Police, a car was stolen from 19th and “J” Sunday night, then seen shortly after 11pm in Saunders County. Investigators say Saunders County deputies and State Troopers were led on a chase back toward Lincoln, where it ended near 56th and Alvo Road, just south of Interstate 80.

Four people were in the stolen car.

The driver was taken into custody.