A stolen vehicle was recovered in a traffic stop Wednesday. LPD says an officer saw the vehicle at 27th and O just before midnight.

However, when the driver was pulled over, he quickly drove off and fled the scene. The 15-year-old driver was eventually located along with the abandoned vehicle near 24th and M streets.

Information Officer Angela Sands told me he was taken into custody for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and minor in possession of alcohol.