Stolen Car Used In North Lincoln Vape Shop Burglary

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 18)–Police are investigating a Sunday morning burglary at a north Lincoln smoke shop, where a car was rammed into the front of the building.

Lincoln Police say officers were called to Cloud 9 Smoke Shop off of 48th and Dudley after a car rammed into the building. Officers found a black Honda Elantra in the front of the building. Police say it appears the car was stolen and the ignition was tampered with.

An undetermined amount of smoke and vape products were stolen. No one has been arrested. Damage estimates are around $29,000.

No arrests have been made and if you have information, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.