Stolen Loaded Gun Found

Christopher Merrick

A car was stopped Wednesday night for failing to signal a turn in the 4400 block of N 27th Street.  The front seat passenger, 35-year-old, Christopher Merrick, was holding a can of beer.  When Merrick was asked to step out of the vehicle, officers noticed a handgun on the seat.  Come to find out, the loaded gun had been stolen from a residence near 27th and Holdrege in September.  The driver, 41-year-old, Lagina Baker, was ticketed for possession of marijuana and given a warning for her traffic violations. 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

LFR Crews Busy With Fires At A School, Home Thursday Morning Rousseau Elementary Honored HUSKER FOOTBALL: Conference Honors For Some NU Offensive/Defensive Players First Nebraska AFM Case Confirmed Armed Robbers Hit South Lincoln Apartment Mayor Talks Money Used For Street Repairs, City Progress In The Future