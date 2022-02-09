Stolen SUV Recovered By LPD, Suspect Is Behind Bars

LINCOLN–(KFOR Feb. 9)–The man accused of stealing an SUV on Feb. 5 was tracked down and arrested for theft by receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance, when he tried to escape from Lincoln Police Tuesday night from the parking lot of Kwik Shop at 33rd and Holdrege.
Captain Todd Kocian says 23-year-old Ian Eastman backed into a police cruiser while trying to escape. As officers got him in custody, Kocian says they found some methamphetamine on Eastman.
Eastman is accused of stealing the SUV from the 3700 block of North 14th last Saturday morning, while it was left by the owner to warm up.