Stolen Truck From Lincoln Business Found In South-Central Nebraska
Photo by Elijah Herbel - KFOR News
LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 6)–A reported auto theft last Thursday has a happen ending for a Lincoln business.
Thanks to a GPS system inside the truck, authorities in central Nebraska were able to arrest two people believed to be responsible for stealing the truck from a business near 27th and Cornhusker.
Lincoln Police say the GPS tracked the truck to the Love’s Truck Stop along I-80 near Aurora. Aurora Police officers were called to the area where they located the vehicle unoccupied. They waited to see if anyone approached the vehicle which paid off as two people exited the truck stop and got into the vehicle.
Aurora police made a traffic stop with the vehicle and the occupants were arrested. Andy J Casperson, 41, and Meryria N Wiedeman, 35, were arrested for felony Possession of Stolen Property and misdemeanor warrants out of South Dakota.
The vehicle was recovered and towed until the victim could retrieve it.
Andy Kasperson
Meryria Wiedeman