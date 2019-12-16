Stolen Vehicle and Drugs Found, Two People Arrested
(Photo by Jeff Motz/KFOR News)
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 16)–One of the vehicles stolen recently from a property management business in the College View area was found early Friday afternoon near 46th and Stockwell.
Lincoln Police say the vehicle apparently had fake plates on it. Two people were inside at the time and had meth, pills and marijuana with them.
Arrested were 23-year-old Benjamin Kawamura and 20-year-old Tiffany Jiminez.
The other vehicles stolen from Great Plains Property are still missing.