Stolen Vehicle Found, Drugs Seized In Wednesday Morning Traffic Stop

Lincoln Police cruiser. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 22)–Police were able to track down and recover a stolen vehicle, while arresting two people during a central Lincoln traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Captain Todd Kocian says an officer on patrol recognized the vehicle, pulled it over at 31st and “P” Street and talked to the driver, 38-year-old Sherry Thomas, and one of the other passengers, 48-year-old Lola Boone.

“Officers ultimately located some narcotics paraphernalia in the vehicle and .7 grams of suspected methamphetamine,” Kocian said.

Thomas was arrested for theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance and cited for driving under suspension. Boone was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. The car was reported stolen last Friday from the area around 19th and “G” Street.