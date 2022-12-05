Stolen Vehicle Found In Holmes Lake

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 5)–A SUV stolen Nov. 21 from outside a northeast Lincoln convenience store was found Sunday afternoon submerged at Holmes Lake.

Lincoln Police say they were called along with LFR to the far north end of Holmes Lake around 12:30pm Sunday, close to the dam, where the SUV was unoccupied and submerged in the water. It was recovered and towed to the city impound lot.

Police say the vehicle was stolen Nov. 21 from outside the Kwik Shop at Cotner Boulevard and Holdrege Street, where a 41-year-old woman went inside the store and left the SUV unlocked and running.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still ongoing.