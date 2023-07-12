Stolen Vehicle Used In Burglary of North Lincoln Vape Shop

LINCOLN–(KFOR July 12)–No arrests have been made but Lincoln Police early Tuesday morning found what turned out to be a stolen vehicle from a car dealership in Bellevue apparently involved in a burglary at Lincoln Vapor near 27th and Fairfield.

Captain Todd Kocian says the 2013 Hyundai Sonata was found in the area of 27th and Old Dairy Road, which included about $1,000 worth of the stolen merchandise. The owner of Lincoln Vapor showed up and estimated damage to the building to be around $5,500.

Security video shows the vehicle was used to ram the entry way into the building and four people got inside and removed the items. You may recall that same Lincoln Vapor was also targeted in a different burglary case last week but no word yet if there’s any connection.

If you have information about this burglary and other similar offenses, call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.