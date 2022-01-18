Stolen Vehicle With Christmas Presents Returned

LINCOLN–(KFOR Jan. 18)–Christmas presents that were stolen in December were found Monday afternoon in a vehicle Lincoln’s near south
Around 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 20th, 2021, a 27-year-old found her gray Honda Pilot had been stolen from the area of 20th and Garfield Streets. She had parked the vehicle on the street and the thief broke the window to gain entry and steal the vehicle during the overnight hours.
The vehicle was recovered a few blocks away near 16th and Washington Streets on Jan. 17 around 2 p.m. Inside the vehicle, officers located various stolen property including several Christmas presents
LPD officers were able to determine the recovered presents had been stolen from a white Honda Accord in the 1000 block of N. 63rd Street on December 26th, 2021. Officers determined the owner of the white Honda Accord was temporarily holding the presents until their grandmother could retrieve them and give them to her great-grandchildren, when they were stolen from the car. We are extremely happy to have been able to reunite the recovered presents with their intended owner