STOP SPEEDING BEFORE IT STOPS YOU ENFORCEMENT DETAIL PLANNED

Lincoln, NE (July 21, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department will be participating in the Nebraska ‘Stop Speeding Before It Stops You’ Traffic Enforcement Project from July 20 to August 14, 2022. A Statement from LPD says “the goal of this high visibility traffic enforcement detail is to help promote motor vehicle safety and reduce the number of speed related traffic crashes resulting in injury or death.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2020 speed was a contributing factor in 29% of all fatal crashes nationwide. In Lincoln during the 2020 and 2021 calendar years, speed was a contributing factor in 38% of all fatal crashes.
The statement announcing the special enforcement contained a message for motorists:
“Please allow yourself plenty of time to reach your ultimate destination. Driving fast and trying to make up time only increases your chances of becoming involved in a traffic crash. Speeding not only endangers your life, but also the lives of your passengers and other people on the roadway. Slow down, drive safe and arrive alive.”
The Nebraska Department of Transportation-Highway Safety Office is providing overtime funding for increased traffic enforcement during the project detail.