Storms Blow Through, Drop Heavy Rain, Hail and Flash Flooding to Eastern Nebraska

Storm clouds that had passed over the Lincoln area early on May 21, 2024. This view is to the east looking from KFOR’s studios at 3800 Cornhusker Highway. (Jeff Motz/KFOR News)

LINCOLN–(KFOR May 21)–Severe weather moved across central and eastern Nebraska late Monday night and through early Tuesday morning, producing winds, heavy rain and hail.

Most of the activity was north, east and west of Lincoln through the overnight and early morning hours. Severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings were also issued in the early morning hours, but no reports of any tornado touchdowns.

Wind gusts of 64 mph were reported in Fairmont in Fillmore County, while gusts were around 63 mph in Columbus and in Howells up in northern Colfax County in northeast Nebraska, the wind gust there around 5:30am Tuesday was at 79 mph.

Quarter to golf-ball sized hail was reported with severe storms around the Omaha Metro area, where flash flooding also took place. As much as 4.5-inches to over 6-inches of rain was reported throughout Omaha, with water rescues happening in some areas. In Fremont, flash flooding took place after 4.5- inches of rain had fallen. Flood warnings were posted for Wahoo Creek between Ithaca and Wahoo.

A flood watch is in effect until 7 pm Tuesday for the Lincoln area. More severe weather is possible early Tuesday afternoon, with Lincoln and Omaha under an enhanced risk.