Stray Bullet Goes Through Home Just Outside Lincoln
LINCOLN–(KFOR Nov. 20)–There’s a reminder out from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office to hunters to remember safety first, after a stray bullet hit a home in the 6400 block of West Old Cheney Road on Tuesday afternoon.
According to Sheriff Terry Wagner, a bullet from a high-powered rifle went through the entire length of the house and out through an overhead garage door. No one was home at the time, according to Sheriff Wagner. It’s also believed the bullet came from a gun used by a hunter.
“It’s just a good call to be cautious of your backdrop, know where your bullet’s going, and be careful,” Wagner said.