Street Closers Begining Monday
(KFOR NEWS June 5, 2020) The following street closures begin Monday morning at 8 a.m. June 8:
- Sun Valley Boulevard between North 10th Street and Saunders Avenue will be closed to northbound traffic for bridge/street connection repairs on the Oak Creek bridge. Traffic will be detoured to Military Road and North Antelope Valley Parkway. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, June
- Arbor Road between North 56th and North 70th streets will be closed for resurfacing. This street will be closed in sections to allow access for businesses in the area. This project is scheduled to be completed by Friday, July 31. For more information on this project, visit lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: arbor) or contact Gaylon Masek, LTU, gmasek@lincoln.ne.gov or 402-416-7486.
- South Street from South 56th to South 58th streets will be closed for water main replacement and resurfacing. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, July 10.
Digital signs will alert travelers to upcoming work and closures. Travelers are encouraged to seek alternate routes. Drivers are reminded to exercise caution around work zones. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) appreciates the public’s patience during these projects.
For more information on projects, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov. Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: closures) or through the Waze mobile app.
