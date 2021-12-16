Street Initiative To Fund 17 Additional Projects Next Year

LINCOLN–(News Release Dec. 16)–The City plans to implement 17 additional street projects in year three of the Lincoln on the Move street initiative, the six-year plan to invest an estimated $78 million in additional funds in Lincoln’s streets. Lincoln on the Move projects are additional street improvements made possible by the increased funding provided by the voter-approved quarter cent sales tax for streets.
The plans are part of the second annual Lincoln on the Move report, released today by Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird; Liz Elliott, Director of the Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department (LTU); and Shannon Harner, Co-Chair of the Advisory Committee on Transportation (ACT). The report, available at streets.lincoln.ne.gov, also highlights the 25 street projects completed or underway in the first two years of the initiative. (Specific projects are listed after this release.)
“Our streets are an important part of our city’s infrastructure, as they provide a safe way to get to work, to school, to the grocery store, to the big game or big concert.” said Mayor Gaylor Baird. “Our streets support public safety, the local economy, and our quality of life. As we wrap up the second year of our six-year Lincoln on the Move initiative, it’s clear that our investment is making a difference in our community, and the positive benefits will continue to increase over the next few years.”
Mayor Gaylor Baird appointed the 14 ACT members, who guide decisions on how to best use the additional funds approved by voters in spring 2019, to make improvements to existing streets and build new streets in growth areas. The City began collecting revenue from the quarter-cent sales tax October 1, 2019, and the first projects began in spring 2020. The tax is scheduled to expire September 20, 2025. Revenue provided by Lincoln on the Move enables the City to invest 25% more funding toward capital improvement projects annually.
Harner said ACT members are actively involved in making recommendations on street projects and providing oversight to ensure Lincoln on the Move funds are used appropriately to maximize impact for Lincoln’s in all four quadrants of the city.
“We know how much Lincoln’s residents value this community.” Harner said. “The members of the ACT are dedicated individuals, representing all parts of Lincoln. This diverse group reviews criteria and street package options carefully. It has been a privilege to serve on this committee.”
Elliott said residents are already benefiting from the major improvements that have taken place in years one and two of the project.
“I have heard from many community members that the 25 projects implemented in years one and two are making a positive impact on residents’ day-to-day lives,” Elliott said. “We will be busy in year three with an additional 17 street projects planned. Of those projects, 14 will make improvements to existing streets and three will add new streets to growth areas in Lincoln. To date, the ACT and City teams have identified 11 additional projects for future years. The total number of projects will ultimately depend on how much revenue the City receives over the six-year timeframe.”
Future year projects are subject to adjustment due to economic fluctuation over time.
The Lincoln on the Move program allocates 73.5% of the revenue to existing street improvements, 25% to new street construction in growth areas, and 1.5% to the LTU and Railroad Transportation Safety District (RTSD) partnership to enhance the North 33rd and Cornhusker Highway railroad intersections. Draft environmental work was completed in year two of the RTSD project. Planning, environmental analysis, preliminary engineering, and the continuation of public support and dialog will continue in year three.
“ACT members enjoy seeing residents already benefit from the program in year one and year two. We are excited for future years’ progress,” Harner said. “Based on the progress made possible with this infusion of Lincoln on the Move revenue, the committee has discussed the potential benefits of continuing to explore additional funding to add even more transportation improvement projects.”
For more information, visit streets.lincoln.ne.gov or contact Thomas Shafer, LTU Assistant City Engineer, at 402-525-5644 or [email protected].
