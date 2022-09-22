KFOR FM 103.3 1240 AM KFOR 1240 AM 103.3 FM Logo

Streets To Close For Two Special Events September 25th

September 22, 2022 4:34AM CDT
Share
Streets To Close For Two Special Events September 25th
Streets Alive!

(KFOR NEWS  September 22, 2022)   Streets Alive! – Multiple streets in the University Place neighborhood will be closed from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. September 25 for the Streets Alive! community event from 1 to 4:30 p.m.

Here’s the route:

  • Cleveland Avenue from North 39th to North 47th streets
  • North 47th Street from Cleveland to Baldwin avenues
  • Baldwin Avenue from North 47th to North 39th streets
  • North 39th Street from Baldwin to Cleveland avenues

Travelers are encouraged to seek an alternate route during this event.  Access to residences will be maintained. Streets Alive! is a movement festival presented by Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln celebrated in cities across America and the world by closing off a section of a city to let people play in the streets.  For more information on the event, visit healthylincoln.org/streetsalive.

Pumpkin Run – Multiple streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. September 25th in the Haymarket area for this 1-mile youth fun run, the largest run of its kind in the nation.

Closures include:

  • Pinnacle Arena Drive from North Eighth to “N” streets
  • “R” Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive
  • “Q” Street from North Seventh Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive
  • “P” Street from Canopy Street to Pinnacle Arena Drive
  • “O” Street at Canopy Street
  • “N” Street from Canopy to Pinnacle Arena Drive
  • Canopy Street from “R” to “N” streets

Lincoln Transportation and Utilities appreciates the public’s patience during these events.  Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.

READ MORE:   Troopers Join Rail Safety Week With “Operation Clear Track”

Lincoln News