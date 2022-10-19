Streets To Temporarily Close October 23 For Half-Marathon

LINCOLN–(News Release Oct. 19)–Several streets throughout Lincoln will temporarily close Sunday, October 23 for the Good Life Halfsy half-marathon. About 6,000 in-person and virtual runners will participate in the race, which begins at 8:30 a.m. at Seacrest Field, 7300 “A” St., and ends on Canopy Street in the Railyard.

The route and pandemic protocols are available at goodlifehalfsy.com. Residents are invited to support the runners at four outdoor cheer stations located at Neighbors Park, Union Plaza, Innovation Campus and Haymarket Park.

Police will control intersections along the race route, and the public is advised to plan ahead for traffic delays. The Antelope Valley Trail will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Randolph to Court streets. Southbound 70th Street will be closed from 8:15 to 11 a.m. from “O” Street to Pioneers Boulevard. Southbound 56th, 48th and 40th streets will be closed at Normal Boulevard from approximately 9 a.m. to noon. North and southbound drivers are encouraged to use 84th and 27th streets, and eastbound and westbound drivers are encouraged to use “O” Street and Pioneers Boulevard to bypass the racecourse.

Additional street closures are as follows:

70th Street from Wedgewood to Pioneers Boulevard will be closed from 8:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Parking will not be allowed on Holmes Park Road and South 76th Street from 6 to 10 a.m., and parked vehicles may be towed.

North Shore Drive will be closed from 7 to 11 a.m.

All lanes of Normal Boulevard from 70th to 56th streets will be closed from 8:30 to 11 a.m.

One westbound lane of Normal Boulevard and Capital Parkway will be closed from 56th to Randolph streets from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

27th Street from Randolph Street to Capital Parkway will be closed from 9 a.m. to noon.

Transformation Drive, North 19th and Court streets in Innovation Campus will have reduced lanes from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Some streets in the North Bottoms neighborhood will be partially closed, and parked vehicles may be towed. Parking will not be allowed on New Hampshire Street from 14th to Sixth streets from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Canopy Street from "R" to "O" streets will be closed from 6 p.m. Saturday, October 22 to 3 p.m. Sunday, October 23.

The Arena festival lot and Haymarket Park lot will be available for parking. Some streets in this area will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Current information on street closures is available at lincoln.ne.gov/closures or through the Waze mobile app.