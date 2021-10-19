Streets To Temporarily Close Sunday For Half-Marathon

Lincoln, NE (October 19, 2021) Several streets throughout Lincoln will temporarily close Sunday, October 24 for the Good Life Halfsy half-marathon. About 6,000 in-person and virtual runners will participate in the race, which begins at 8 a.m. at Seacrest Field, 7300 “A” St., and ends on Canopy Street in the Railyard.
The route and pandemic protocols are available at goodlifehalfsy.com. Residents are invited to support the runners at four outdoor cheer stations located at Neighbors Park, Union Plaza, Innovation Campus and Haymarket Park. Masks and distancing are recommended.
Police will control intersections along the race route, and the public is advised to plan ahead for traffic delays. The Antelope Valley Trail will be closed from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. from Randolph to Court streets. Southbound 70th Street will be closed from 7:45 to 11 a.m. from “O” Street to Pioneers Boulevard. Southbound 56th, 48th and 40th streets will be closed at Normal Boulevard from approximately 8:30 a.m. to noon. North and southbound drivers are encouraged to use 84th and 27th streets, and eastbound and westbound drivers are encouraged to use “O” Street and Pioneers Blvd. to bypass the racecourse.
Additional street closures are as follows: