Stretch Of Busy 27th Street Closed Again For Water Main Break

Lincoln, NE (November 9, 2022) The northbound lanes of North 27th Street between Fairfield and Old Dairy streets are now closed for an emergency water main repair. Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) expects one northbound lane to reopen by noon on Thursday, November 10. It is not known at this time when the street will fully reopen.

Travelers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible. The recommended detour is Cornhusker Highway to North 48th Street to Superior Street.

Just a block north of tonight’s break, at Dan Avenue, lanes of 27th were closed just last week for water main repairs.

LTU appreciates the public’s patience during this work.